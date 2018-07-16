Three dead in Lakeshore, Ont., crash

LAKESHORE, Ont. — Police say three people have died following a car crash in southwestern Ontario on Sunday evening.

Provincial police say they were called to the two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore, Ont., at about 5:30 p.m.

They say all three people involved in the crash were taken to hospital.

Police say a couple from Windsor, Ont., in one of the vehicles and a Lakeshore man in the second vehicle had all died by Monday morning.