Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

WEST PERTH, Ont. — Provincial police say a 64-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision in southwestern Ontario.
Police say the motorcycle and an SUV collided on Sunday afternoon in West Perth, Ont.
They say Lawrence Shepherd of Middlesex Centre, Ont., died at the scene.
Investigators say the motorcycle was struck in the intersection of Perth Road 164 and Perth Line 20.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
By The Canadian Press
