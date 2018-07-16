Man charged with abusing dog: OPP

PEMBROKE, Ont. — Provincial police say a Pembroke, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly abusing a dog.

Police say officers responded Sunday afternoon after several 911 callers reported a man physically abusing a dog.

They say officers located the man and the dog a short time later.

A 22-year-old man is charged with cruelty to animals and failing to comply with probation.

He is to appear in court on Sept. 4.

OPP say the dog did not require veterinary treatment and is no longer in the care of the accused.

By The Canadian Press