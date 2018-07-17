Fire at Toronto courthouse damages documents

TORONTO — Police have released a security camera image of a man alleged to have set fires that damaged court documents in a downtown Toronto courthouse.

Investigators allege the man broke into the building on Monday evening and set three separate fires in an office, causing considerable damage.

Officials say the fire that broke out in the southeast corner of Old City Hall was brought under control quickly.

Toronto fire district chief Stephan Powell says the fire set off the building's sprinkler system, and the fire and water caused about $100,000 worth of damage.