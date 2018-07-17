Parking lot at Waterdown's Memorial Park to be paved

The parking lot at Waterdown’s Memorial Park will be repaved.

However, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the project is more complex than a simple paving endeavour.

She noted the site requires new underground grading and drainage.

“Effectively, what they have to do is dig out the entire parking lot and go down six feet or something,” she said. “Then they need to do some infrastructure, put the grading back together and then pave it.