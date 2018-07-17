Parkside Drive construction on schedule for August completion

The construction on Parkside Drive remains on schedule to be finished by the end of August, according to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.

“They still telling me that they’re on schedule to be finished by the end of August,” she said of the construction. “It’s got to be done by the end of August for school.”

While it may not have looked like much had been accomplished over the past few weeks, Partridge said infrastructure for the new stoplights on the street was being installed.

“They’re back to work now and they’re telling me it’s on schedule.”