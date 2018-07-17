Parkside Drive construction on schedule for August completion

The construction on Parkside Drive remains on schedule to be finished by the end of August, according to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.
“They still telling me that they’re on schedule to be finished by the end of August,” she said of the construction. “It’s got to be done by the end of August for school.”
While it may not have looked like much had been accomplished over the past few weeks, Partridge said infrastructure for the new stoplights on the street was being installed.
“They’re back to work now and they’re telling me it’s on schedule.”
She noted area residents have been “so patient” during the construction.
“We have had some complaints — we always do — but by and large, residents have been just absolutely, incredibly patient.”
The area under construction stretches from just west of Hollybush Drive to just east of Main Street North.
Partridge noted the work will include the installation of two additional stoplights — at Hollybush Drive and Sadielou Boulevard and Braeheid Drive and Wimberly Avenue.
In addition, there will be a pedestrian crosswalk installed at Cole Street and new bike lanes, boulevards and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
The construction on Parkside Drive remains on schedule to be finished by the end of August, according to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.
“They still telling me that they’re on schedule to be finished by the end of August,” she said of the construction. “It’s got to be done by the end of August for school.”
While it may not have looked like much had been accomplished over the past few weeks, Partridge said infrastructure for the new stoplights on the street was being installed.
“They’re back to work now and they’re telling me it’s on schedule.”
She noted area residents have been “so patient” during the construction.
“We have had some complaints — we always do — but by and large, residents have been just absolutely, incredibly patient.”
The area under construction stretches from just west of Hollybush Drive to just east of Main Street North.
Partridge noted the work will include the installation of two additional stoplights — at Hollybush Drive and Sadielou Boulevard and Braeheid Drive and Wimberly Avenue.
In addition, there will be a pedestrian crosswalk installed at Cole Street and new bike lanes, boulevards and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
The construction on Parkside Drive remains on schedule to be finished by the end of August, according to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge.
“They still telling me that they’re on schedule to be finished by the end of August,” she said of the construction. “It’s got to be done by the end of August for school.”
While it may not have looked like much had been accomplished over the past few weeks, Partridge said infrastructure for the new stoplights on the street was being installed.
“They’re back to work now and they’re telling me it’s on schedule.”
She noted area residents have been “so patient” during the construction.
“We have had some complaints — we always do — but by and large, residents have been just absolutely, incredibly patient.”
The area under construction stretches from just west of Hollybush Drive to just east of Main Street North.
Partridge noted the work will include the installation of two additional stoplights — at Hollybush Drive and Sadielou Boulevard and Braeheid Drive and Wimberly Avenue.
In addition, there will be a pedestrian crosswalk installed at Cole Street and new bike lanes, boulevards and sidewalks on both sides of the street.