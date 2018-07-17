Toronto stocks edge higher, loonie lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, while the loonie moved lower compared with the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.35 points to 16,498.08, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.88 points to 25,077.24. The S&P 500 index was up 4.06 points to 2,802.49 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 7.97 points to 7,813.69.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.82 cents US, down from an average value of 76.12 cents US on Monday.