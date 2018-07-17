Sex-ed consultations will be largest in Ontario history:Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford says his government's consultations on a new sex-ed curriculum will be the largest in the history of Ontario education.

The recently elected premier is scrapping the modernized version of the curriculum brought in by his Liberal predecessors and reverting to one introduced in 1998 while consultations are carried out for a new document.

Ford says the consultation efforts will mean visiting all 124 electoral ridings across Ontario to compile parental feedback.

His Progressive Conservative government also said today that social conservatives who objected to the modernized curriculum would not have any role in drafting the new version of the document.