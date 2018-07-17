Trustee urges Hamilton board to defy Ford on sex education

A Hamilton public school trustee wants his board to defy Premier Doug Ford’s government on sex education by refusing to go back to teaching the 1998 curriculum.

Ward 3 trustee Larry Pattison said he believes the updated 2015 curriculum is so “vitally important” for students that trustees should be willing to take a stand even if it could potentially see the province step in to take over the board’s administration.

He said he hopes to introduce a motion directing staff to teach the 2015 version at a July 31 special board called to consider a confidential matter related to capital projects.

The Ford government upheld a campaign promise by revoking the updated curriculum, which had sparked protests from some parents because it introduced topics like gender identity and sexual orientation, along with sexting, consent and cyberbullying.

Pattison said he hasn’t received a single complaint in three years and Ford is only listening to a vocal minority.

The first-term trustee said he has three preteen daughters and he doesn’t want them learning an outdated curriculum.

“It’s an important age for them to be getting the right information,” said Pattison, who has announced he won’t seek re-election in this fall’s municipal vote.

“To just roll back to 1998 with no consultation and not looking at what we’re missing and what’s important, I think it’s not fair.”

Board chair Todd White said he’d like to work with Pattison to explore how to address shortfalls in the old curriculum, but would have to rule any motion asking staff to defy the province out of order.

He said the board is legally required to follow the Education Act, of which the curriculum is a part, and not doing so would both jeopardize local autonomy and disregard the Ford government’s election mandate.