Distracted cyclist charged in crash:OPP

SOUTH WEST OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a cyclist, allegedly distracted by his cellphone, is facing a charge after colliding with a transport truck in southwestern Ontario.

Police say the collision occurred on Tuesday morning in South West Oxford Township, Ont.

Investigators say the cyclist collided with the trailer on the truck at an intersection.

They say the driver of the transport, a 39-year-old Huron East, Ont., man had swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash.