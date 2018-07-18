Canadian consecrated virgins welcome Vatican directive

"It is not about whether you agree with it or not," she said. "It is about respecting what the Pope had to say, and as far as I am concerned, it is a good interpretation."

Mary Bastedo, who said she has been a consecrated virgin for more than 20 years, also lauded the Vatican for its guidance.

"I welcome the clarification about physical virginity, because this vocation is not about purity, it's about wholeheartedness," said the 67-year-old. "The intentionality is to live a life of virginity, that means it is a life that is given to the Lord."

Bastedo said that years ago, she felt she had a calling to live a life of celibacy as a "fruitful way of being given to God."

In 1989, her bishop spoke to her about the Rite of Consecration to a Life of Virginity, she said. After praying and reflecting about it for a year, Bastedo said she eventually made a decision. In March 1990, she was consecrated.

"It really is a joyful vocation," said Bastedo, who lives in Toronto where she said about 10 women are living as consecrated virgins.

Bastedo said the document from the Vatican is an interpretation many like her have been waiting for.

"It is not a change," said Bastedo. "It is a clarification."

By Gabriele Roy, The Canadian Press