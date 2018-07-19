Ontario, Saskatchewan band together on carbon

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant emerged later with Canada's ambassador to Washington, David MacNaughton, who spent time with the premiers talking about ways to best address trade irritants with the U.S.

Gallant was asked whether Ford and Moe's declaration would prove a distraction to talks about freer international and internal trade.

"It's never going to be a distraction to discuss this very important and also very complex subject," said Gallant.

He reiterated his province would remain committed to its carbon plan, while at the same time monitoring what other provinces ultimately do.

"We are open to revising ours to make sure that it is competitive, to make sure that we're still growing our economy," said Gallant. "We have to wait to see what the other provinces are going to propose."

The provincial leaders are expected to discuss a range of other topics, including the U.S. trade dispute, health care, the announced pullout of Greyhound from bus routes in Western Canada, and the skirmish between Alberta and British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

Meanwhile, Gallant issued a written response to all premiers prior to the meeting in support of a letter last week by Manitoba's Brian Pallister, which called for provinces to remove limits on the interprovincial transportation of alcohol for personal use.

In the letter dated July 18, Gallant said barriers need to be reduced on transporting wine, beer and spirits to "give greater choice to consumers and broader markets for producers."

"Canadians will expect movement on this issue and I can say unequivocally that New Brunswick is prepared to take significant action to move us in that direction," Gallant wrote.

The stance is an apparent about face for New Brunswick, which won a court battle in April against Gerald Comeau. He had fought to transport alcohol into New Brunswick from Quebec. The Supreme Court upheld the province's law that fined Comeau $240 for bringing a trunk load of beer and liquor across the border.

Gallant clarified his government's position on the previous court case.

"That was indeed more of a jurisdictional question and that's why the independent prosecution branch of New Brunswick decided to bring it to the Supreme Court," he said Thursday. "We have a willingness as premiers to act on this...to ensure a freer flow of beer and alcohol throughout the country."

By Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press