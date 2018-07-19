Missing five-year-old boy found: police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say they have found a five-year-old boy who went missing overnight.

Peel Region police say the boy has been taken to hospital with some injuries but did not specify what they were.

Const. Harinder Sohi says the boy's mother told police she last saw her child at home around 2 a.m. and woke up to find the front door open and the child gone.

He says police were called around 6 a.m. and conducted a grid search of the area around the child's home.