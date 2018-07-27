ONTARIO COLD CASE: Mystery remains after bound skeletal remains of teens discovered more than 50 years ago

"There was a long piece of rope; it looked like binder twine. The police kept looking up at the tree branches. They thought maybe this person had hung himself. They just didn't know.

"But, the rope was tied around the long arm bones and the hands."

OPP later confirmed there was no clothing present with the exception of a pair of low cut, white tennis shoes, size seven, made in Czechoslovakia. An 11-foot length of twine was found with the skeleton. The piece of twine had a knotted loop immediately adjacent to the hand and wrist bones.

The following May, a farmer plowing a field near Schomberg discovered the skeleton of a young man lying against a wire fence. He too was naked, his hands bound.

Because both victims were found naked with their hands tied, police strongly suspected they had been murdered.

OPP said that at the time the teenagers disappeared, a sexual predator was “on the radar,” operating in the area of downtown Toronto known as the Gay Village.

They believed there was a direct link between the two dead victims and two solved cases involving serious attacks on young men during the same period.

The victims in the solved cases frequented the Church and Wellesley area. In those cases, police said the victims were picked up in downtown Toronto and taken to rural areas, where they were attacked.

The similarities between the cases led police to believe the victims who died may also have met their attacker in downtown Toronto.

Police estimated the time of death for both young men to be late spring or early summer of 1967 but no cause of death was determined.

In December of 2006, the OPP’s forensic reconstruction of the two victims’ faces and intense media coverage resulted in tips from the public — which in turn led to the identification of the Schomberg victim as Richard "Dickie" Hovey. He was a native of Fredericton, New Brunswick, before he moved to Toronto in 1966 or 1967.

At the news conference OPP held at the time, investigators said Hovey was a musician who played the Yorkville clubs before he disappeared.

He was 17 when he died. Forensic DNA testing confirmed his identity.

Police said he was last seen getting into a car with a muscular, black man on Yorkville Avenue in June, 1967. Police also released a statement from Hovey's family, saying they were glad to be able to bring him home after "years of anguish."

Less than three years later, in March of 2009, police announced the identity of the Coboconk victim after family members saw the reconstruction of his face on a television program about the investigation. The Centre of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains were those of Eric Jones of Noelville, southeast of Sudbury. He was 18 at the time of his death.

Eric’s parents did not live to learn of their son’s fate after he disappeared in 1967. But, his 10 siblings had a measure of closure as police officially identified him.

During the March 2009 news conference Insp. Dave Quigley, the case manager, said the 18-year-old left his Noelville home in the spring of 1967 and moved to Howard Street in Toronto to live with an aunt. He was last seen in April of that year. Police said that while Hovey and Jones did not know each other, Hovey disappeared about five blocks from where Jones lived in Toronto.

At that news conference in July of 1980, OPP said the skeletal remains of yet another young man were found in the woods near Markham. He too, was found unclothed with articles of clothing nearby, and police believe he was killed about two or three years earlier.

In an interview on Wednesday, Alton clearly recalled his 2006 interview with This Week about his discovery of Eric Jones’ remains, although almost 12 years have passed since the article was published.

He remembers the shock of finding the teenager’s remains more than 50 years ago. While the spot where Jones lay was actually fairly close to the road, Alton said he only found the remains because he walked into the woods to retrieve the partridge.

“It’s not something that happens every day,” he said of finding the teenager. You don’t forget something like that. But, even though he wasn’t far off the road the odds of anyone finding him were like winning a lottery. It never would have happened if that poor little partridge hadn’t fallen in that spot.”

Alton said he followed the media coverage after both boys were identified, reading newspapers and watching television. He said it was hard to believe so much time has passed and would like to see the cases solved.

Alton said he recalled reading about the Markham case and the similarities to the Hovey and Jones cases.

Every so often, he searches Eric Jones’ name in his computer, just to see if there is anything new.

“I hope they’ll all be solved.”

The investigations into what happened to Hovey and Jones remain open, with a $50,000 reward posted for information leading to an arrest in each case. Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the activities of both men during their time in Toronto.

Anyone with information or tips that may assist in these criminal investigations are encouraged to contact the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-310-1122.