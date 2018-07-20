Loonie moves up as inflation ticks higher

TORONTO — The loonie surged higher after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate in June hit its highest mark in more than six years, while Canada's main stock index lost ground.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.16 cents US, up from an average value of 75.44 cents US on Thursday.

The increase followed the report that the country's annual inflation rate rose to 2.5 per cent in June, up from a 2.2 per cent reading in May.

The jump in the loonie came as the S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.10 points to 16,483.91, after 90 minutes of trading.