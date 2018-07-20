Trudeau affirms NAFTA amid U.S.-Mexico talks

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is still pushing for a three-country North American Free Trade Agreement despite rumblings of a bilateral deal between the United States and Mexico.

Trudeau says today that NAFTA remains the best option for ensuring prosperity for workers in all three countries.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue both said earlier this week that a deal with Mexico could come first, before one with Canada is struck.

Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's economy secretary, told a radio station this week that he will be in Washington next Thursday to resume NAFTA talks with U.S. officials.