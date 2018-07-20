Dundas man arrested for series of B&E's in Dundas, Ancaster, Waterdown

Hamilton Police arrested a 32-year-old Dundas man on Thursday, July 19 they say was involved in a series of break and enters between May and July in Ancaster, Dundas and Waterdown.

Police estimate more than $20,000 in jewelry, electronics and other valuables were stolen during unlawful entries to several homes.

Hamilton Police executed a search warrant in the Dundas Street area of Dundas and found the suspect inside his home. He was arrested and charged with four counts of break and enter.

Police did not say if the suspect is in custody or was released. No date for his first court appearance has been released. According to the daily Ontario Court of Justice list, he did not appear in court on Friday.