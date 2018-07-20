Police make arrest in series of Waterdown break and enters

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a number of residential entries in the Waterdown, Ancaster and Dundas area.
Shane Hicks, 32, was arrested on July 19 after police executed a search warrant and located him inside his Dundas Street area home.
He was charged with four counts of break and enter related to a series of entries to residences between May and July 2018.
Police estimate over $20,000 in jewelry, electronics and valuables were stolen and are continuing to investigate other related break and enters.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
