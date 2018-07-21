Arrest made in east-end Toronto homicide

Toronto police say a male suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was killed in the city's east end early Saturday morning.

The arrest was made Saturday afternoon after officers spoke with several witnesses and obtained surveillance videos, said Det. Leslie Dunkley with the force's homicide unit.

"I believe the attack was targeted, but it was unprovoked," said Dunkley, adding that the suspect and the victim were acquaintances.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Kerry Romain, who resided in Toronto with his family.