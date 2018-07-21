Protesters urge Ottawa to halt Haiti deportations

MONTREAL — Protesters are calling on the Canadian government to declare a moratorium on deportations to Haiti as civil unrest sweeps the country.

About two dozen protesters held a rally in front of Citizenship and Immigration Canada's Montreal offices today.

Organizer Frantz Andre says federal officials shouldn't be deporting people to Haiti at the same time they're warning Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean nation due to political unrest and the risk of violence.

One asylum seeker, who would not give his name for fear of reprisal, says he came to Canada after criminals ransacked his home and threatened his wife and children.