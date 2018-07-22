City of Hamilton gets cheque for $1.6 million from OLG for hosting Flamboro slots

The City of Hamilton has $1,683,486 more in its coffers following the first-quarter payment for hosting the Flamboro slots.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation recently made the payment for the April to June quarter. It comes from a provincial agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue

The OLG says since October 2000 Hamilton has received more than $82.2 million in non-tax gaming revenue.