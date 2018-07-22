Six sent to hospital after crash in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash on a Mississauga, Ont., highway sent six people to hospital Sunday morning.

Provincial police say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle roll-over on the QEW.

Peel paramedics say they took two patients to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Four others had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.