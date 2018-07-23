Canada decries 'illegal' solar panel tariffs

Last week, Trump mused about separate deals with Canada and Mexico.

The NAFTA renegotiation has been on hold since late spring because of the July 1 Mexican presidential election that will see Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sworn in this coming December.

Obrador sent Trump a letter that urges a restart of the NAFTA renegotiations.

"I think that prolonging the uncertainty could slow down investments in the medium- and long-term, which obviously hinders economic growth in Mexico," wrote Obrador. He said his transition team members would take part in the talks with current government members.

The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had no immediate comment on the letter.

Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and International Trade Minister Jim Carr travel to Mexico City this week to meet the incoming Mexican leader.

Paris said Obrador's message is a welcome development, "but it won't reduce Canadians' apprehensions about President Trump and his administration."

Paris cited the results of research conducted by Earnscliffe Strategy Group for the Department of National Defence. One question asked respondents for their biggest national security concern.

The top answer was terrorism at 29 per cent. But Paris said he found it "striking" that the runaway second-place result — at 16 per cent — was the "United States (and) Canada's proximity to the U.S."

He said the answer has less to do with traditional perceptions of threats to national security, and "reveals a more general concern about the impact of the Trump administration on Canadian interests, including our economic interests."

The research was conducted between February and April and included eight focus groups and a telephone poll of more than 1,500 respondents. It had a margin of error of 2.5 per cent.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press