Unfounded crimes in Canada by the numbers

OTTAWA — For the first time in 15 years, Statistics Canada is publishing data on the number of crimes reported to police that officers deemed to be unfounded. The designation means officers determined through investigation that the offence did not occur. The release Monday was part of a wider report about crime rates in Canada in 2017. Some figures to keep in mind:

6.8: Percentage of all crimes reported to police in 2017 that were deemed unfounded

14: Percentage of all sexual assaults reported to police in 2017 deemed unfounded

3,900: Approximate number of sexual assault cases that were unfounded in 2017