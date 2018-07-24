Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe seeks re-election

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe has filed for re-election.
Deathe said she decided to run for a second term because she feels there is still a lot to be done.
“I really feel that we’re heading in the right direction,” she said, noting the past four years was about understanding the education system.
Deathe noted in the past term the board hired a new director in Manny Figueiredo and adopted a new strategic direction with specific goals and targets.
“It was really about assessing what needed to be done and how we were going to do it,” she said of the past four years. “I think the next four years are really about implementing — making sure these things are implemented.”
The Waterdown resident noted the board implemented five priorities of focus — positive culture and well-being, student learning and achievement, effective communication, school renewal and partnerships.
“For me, a big one was about positive school culture,” she said. “Making sure every student feels that they belong, that they are excited about their education, that they are looking forward to the future.”
To that end, Deathe said she’s made a point to mentor the board’s student trustees, making sure their voice was heard and reflected the voices of students.
“When we were developing the strategic directions, for the first time we let students come up with our tag line and really engaged them in the process.”
Deathe added she was also committed to increasing communication with parents.
“Making sure that they understand what’s happening and why — and who they can talk to if they have a problem.”
She said moving forward, her priority is to continue to effectively communicate and build on the five priorities, as well as managing the continued growth of Flamborough.
To that end, Deathe said she’s focused on keeping the new east Waterdown school in her sights. The board is waiting for the land allocated for the school to become available for purchase, something Deathe expects to happen soon.
However, she noted the next term could bring new challenges — including the change in provincial government.
“We’re already seeing cuts — they’re going to have a different focus on a few things,” she said. “I don’t think they’re going to come in and slash and burn — I think they’re going to assess what’s needed and what’s not.”
However, Deathe said the board has a huge backlog of school repair that they’re trying to find money to deal with.
“Some of that money was already cut back.”
Deathe said due to the large rural community in Flamborough, it is important to continue to focus on local mental health supports, as transportation to downtown Hamilton can be an issue — especially for youth.
Deathe, who registered for re-election on May 23, said she didn’t realize how much learning being a trustee would be.
“You don’t realize how much there is to learn,” she said. “I think the first year, potentially two years, you’re almost like a deer in the headlights.”
As a result, she said the role with Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough took a bit of a back seat for the first couple of years.
“I believe I’ve found that balance now and I’m really excited about our next steps.”
The municipal election is slated for Oct. 22.
