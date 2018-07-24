Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe seeks re-election

“Making sure that they understand what’s happening and why — and who they can talk to if they have a problem.”

She said moving forward, her priority is to continue to effectively communicate and build on the five priorities, as well as managing the continued growth of Flamborough.

To that end, Deathe said she’s focused on keeping the new east Waterdown school in her sights. The board is waiting for the land allocated for the school to become available for purchase, something Deathe expects to happen soon.

However, she noted the next term could bring new challenges — including the change in provincial government.

“We’re already seeing cuts — they’re going to have a different focus on a few things,” she said. “I don’t think they’re going to come in and slash and burn — I think they’re going to assess what’s needed and what’s not.”

However, Deathe said the board has a huge backlog of school repair that they’re trying to find money to deal with.

“Some of that money was already cut back.”

Deathe said due to the large rural community in Flamborough, it is important to continue to focus on local mental health supports, as transportation to downtown Hamilton can be an issue — especially for youth.

Deathe, who registered for re-election on May 23, said she didn’t realize how much learning being a trustee would be.

“You don’t realize how much there is to learn,” she said. “I think the first year, potentially two years, you’re almost like a deer in the headlights.”

As a result, she said the role with Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough took a bit of a back seat for the first couple of years.

“I believe I’ve found that balance now and I’m really excited about our next steps.”

The municipal election is slated for Oct. 22.