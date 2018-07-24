Water at 3 west Flamborough schools fails lead testing

Three west Flamborough schools tested positive for lead in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s recent screening process.

Four fixtures — generally taps or water fountains — at Spencer Valley Public School, three at Dr. John Seaton Elementary School and one at Beverly Central School were found to have exceeded the allowable lead levels. As of July 17, 57 taps at 32 schools across the board had failed at least one lead test.

However, HWDSB health and safety manager Matthew Kwan said the lead levels aren’t an issue at Seaton and Beverly Central.

“A few years back we tested the water coming out of the ground and it had high sodium levels,” he explained. “So since then we haven’t actually been providing drinking water through the well … to students or staff at the building.

“They’ve been given bottled water.”

Kwan noted the lead testing legislation changed last year, meaning the board has to test the water coming out of its fountains, even though they don’t use them.

“They have been sitting there for the last three years unused and we’re told to take water out of them to test for lead,” he said. “Because the water has been sitting there for a while, the results aren’t that great.”

A new provincial regulation introduced last July gave Ontario school boards three years to test all drinking-water fountains and sink taps used for food preparation.

Each fixture is tested twice — once before being flushed, or run, for upward of 10 seconds, and then once afterward — to see if they exceed a lead limit of 10 parts per billion.

The first round of testing last fall sampled 600 taps, or a third of all fixtures at the board’s 102 schools, and found exceedances at 24 schools. Kwan said the board plans to test the remaining 1,200 taps in 2018.