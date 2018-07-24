Telus invests in League health-benefits venture

TORONTO — A Canadian startup company has raised $62 million from Telus Ventures and other major backers to expand its digital employee health benefits business with new offices in San Francisco, New York and London.

League Inc. said today that the Weston family's Wittington Ventures also participated in the Toronto-based company's latest funding round.

Other investors include the OMERS pension fund, a Royal Bank venture fund and BDC Ventures, which is part of the federal government's Business Development Bank.

The company has a suit of apps designed to reduce the total operating costs for companies to deliver benefits programs.