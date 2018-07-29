White nationalist Paul Fromm runs for mayor of Hamilton

Former Mississauga resident Paul Fromm, who has been called a white supremacist, is running to become mayor of Hamilton.
However, Fromm, who relocated to Hamilton about six months ago, rejected suggestions that he is a racist and allies himself with hate groups, saying, “I’m not a white supremacist.
“I have never been associated with a hate group. I’m not promoting hatred,” he said in an interview.
He said he wants to “preserve North America for the European founding settler people.”
Fromm said calling someone a racist is a “label to avoid an issue.”
In a tweet, Fromm stated after registering for mayor that he is “getting the immigration reform message out there.”
Fromm, 69, who ran twice for mayor of Mississauga, in 2010 and 2015 finishing ninth and 10th, registered to run for Hamilton’s top job on July 20.
In the June 7 provincial election, he was a candidate in Etobicoke Centre for the Canadians’ Choice Party. He received 631 votes.
His main issue as a mayoral candidate is to eliminate the traffic congestion within Hamilton and the Golden Horseshoe.
“It costs us $1 billion a year,” said Fromm, referring to the congestion. “It’s personally frustrating and it damages the economy.”
He said the federal government needs to establish livable transportation, while reducing the immigration into the area. He blamed the influx of immigrants to the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton as causing the transportation problems.
Fromm said he wanted to study the proposed $1 billion light rail transit project before talking about it. He said in Mississauga he was against it, saying it would destroy the roads in the community.
Fromm says he is in the mayor’s race to stay.
“I have no intention of dropping out,” he said. “I want to know what people want, what are their concerns, and then represent those people.”
