White nationalist Paul Fromm runs for mayor of Hamilton

Former Mississauga resident Paul Fromm, who has been called a white supremacist, is running to become mayor of Hamilton.

However, Fromm, who relocated to Hamilton about six months ago, rejected suggestions that he is a racist and allies himself with hate groups, saying, “I’m not a white supremacist.

“I have never been associated with a hate group. I’m not promoting hatred,” he said in an interview.

He said he wants to “preserve North America for the European founding settler people.”