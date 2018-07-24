Man arrested in Hill incident swears at judge

OTTAWA — A man arrested following an incident on Parliament Hill is being ordered to see a psychiatrist after a raucous court appearance today.

During the brief appearance, Jesse Mooney, 24, yelled at the judge overseeing the hearing, demanded his lawyer be fired and complained about the government.

Mooney and the judge were speaking over one another during the video hearing for four charges stemming from an alleged altercation on Sunday — the day before he was arrested on Parliament Hill.

Parliamentary security officers detained Mooney during the Changing of the Guard ceremony Monday on the Hill.