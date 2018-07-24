Trade Tribunal finds steel dumping causing harm

OTTAWA — The Canadian International Trade Tribunal says it has found there is a reasonable indication that dumping and subsidizing of some steel products by several Asian countries have harmed or could harm Canadian steel producers.

The tribunal says it found the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam all likely interfered in the market for cold-rolled steel in coils and strips.

The tribunal's inquiry follows investigations by the Canada Border Services Agency on dumping and subsidies. The agency's investigation continues and it will issue preliminary determinations by August 20.

The Liberal government invested the CBSA with additional powers in March to identify businesses that try to dodge import duties, as well as more flexibility to determine whether prices in countries of origin are reliable or distorted.