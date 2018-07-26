City of Hamilton orders work to stop on unauthorized medical marijuana greenhouse in Ancaster

Ignoring an order under the Building Code Act can result in charges that come with hefty fines. The maximum fine for a first offence for a corporation, for example, is $500,000, plus $10,000 a day for a continuing offence.

The company could also apply to build a large traditional greenhouse with an eye to converting its use to pot-growing later on — an option floated by the grower's consultant at city committee meetings earlier this year. VanderWindt said such an application has so far not been received by the city.

In recent a letter to shareholders, CEO Brian Athaide suggested the planned Hamilton expansion could instead be relocated to its Valleyfield, Que., location "if a resolution cannot be achieved in a timely fashion." The company already has a facility under construction in that province that will be more than one million square feet.

"We are very proud of our Hamilton roots and as we build (The Green Organic Dutchman) into an international consumer-branded company, it's our hope to have a larger presence in Hamilton," Athaide wrote.

While some near-facility residents urged council to oppose the big grow operation, The Green Organic Dutchman also has local support.

That includes a thumbs-up from local farming associations, city planning staff — which recommended granting the expansion exception — and the sole farmer on council, Flamborough Ward Coun. Rob Pasuta.

Pasuta said he has heard from residents and business owners "both for and against" the growing medical pot operation in the days since council bylaw blocked the expansion. He said he was not aware of the unauthorized construction.

"But I knew they were going to appeal our decision. And I still suspect it's possible they'll get the decision they want from the tribunal," he said. "It's a recognized agricultural crop, and we already allow (large greenhouses) for agricultural crops. It's as simple as that."

mvandongen@thespec.com

@Mattatthespec

mvandongen@thespec.com

@Mattatthespec