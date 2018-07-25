Team Canada announced for Invictus Games

HALIFAX — The Canadian military has officially announced the names of the 40 athletes who will compete for Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

The international sporting event, slated for Oct. 20-27, is aimed at harnessing the power of sport to inspire the recovery and rehabilitation of physically and mentally injured military personnel and veterans.

At a ceremony Wednesday on the Halifax waterfront, members of Team Canada gathered on a Royal Canadian Navy jetty to hear a number of speakers, including Michael Burns, CEO of last year's Invictus Games in Toronto.

"These games aren't about the finish line, these games are really all about getting to the starting line," Burns said. "For many of these members of the 2018 Invictus Games Team Canada, just being here in Halifax has been a success, a triumph of their spirit."