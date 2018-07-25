Barrick Gold reports $94 million net loss

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. says it swung to a net loss of US$94 million in the quarter ending June 30 as lower gold sales hit earnings.

The net loss, which compared to net earnings of US$1.14 billion for the same quarter last year, worked out to a loss of eight cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned US$81 million, or seven cents per share, compared to US$261 million or 22 cents per share last year.

Adjustment items included foreign currency losses mainly from a significant weakening of the Argentinean peso, impairment charges from projects in Tanzania, and costs related to staff reductions and office closures from its decentralized operating plan.