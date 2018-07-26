Questions raised following deadly Laos dam collapse

SK Engineering & Construction said the dam began failing Sunday, while Korea Western Power, another partner in the project, said the earth-fill dam began visibly weakening on Friday.

SK Engineering sent its president and an emergency team to help with the rescue and repair effort. In a statement Thursday, it said it would help build lodging for those displaced.

"We will find out causes of the incident thoroughly and take necessary actions quickly," it said in a statement earlier this week.

The Thai partner in the dam project, the Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Public Co., said the joint venture had sent experts to the area to investigate the situation and discuss with the authorities how to resolve the problem.

Monsoon rains clearly contributed to the disaster: A report by the intergovernmental Mekong River Commission said storms had caused water levels along the river to rise by 3-5 metres (9-15 feet) in the past week.

Continued heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the area could hinder recovery efforts, and risks from flooding persisted in the mountainous region.

But a flurry of dam building along the Mekong River and its tributaries, including those affected by this disaster, has raised concerns over environmental impact and other problems.

The $1.02 billion project encompassing several river basins in a remote corner of southeastern Laos is the first hydroelectric dam to be built by a South Korean company, and it was unclear how severe the damage would be to the overall plan. The dam was due to begin operating in 2019, with 90 per cent of the power generated going to Thailand.

Laos has dozens of hydroelectric projects under construction and plans for sales of power to neighbouring countries, now accounting for about a third of its exports, to grow substantially.

International Rivers, a non-governmental group generally critical of such projects, said the catastrophe showed the need to improve warning systems.

"With over 70 hydropower projects currently built, under construction and planned across Lao PDR — most of them owned and operated by private companies — authorities must immediately review how dams are being planned, designed and managed," the group said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writers Youkyung Lee in Seoul, South Korea, and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

By Hau Dinh, The Associated Press