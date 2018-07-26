Officials suspect algal in three dogs' deaths

FREDERICTON — Officials are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

New Brunswick provincial veterinarian Jim Goltz says he is awaiting results from tests on two of the dogs to see if their sudden deaths were caused by exposure to blue-green algal toxicity.

He says both dogs had seizures and other signs of neurological disease before they died within a half hour of being in the river.

Two small dogs were together at Carleton Park near Fredericton when they began experiencing difficulty breathing and became disoriented moments after coming out of the water Sunday.