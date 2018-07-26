Mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan

Seventy different mutations were looked at, but one key mutation was found in more than 80 per cent of HIV strains in the province, compared with only about 25 per cent of HIV strains found elsewhere in North America.

More than 98 per cent of the HIV sequences collected in Saskatchewan had at least one major immune-resistant mutation. Researchers said that means the strains with similar mutations are being frequently and widely transmitted.

Jeffrey Joy, research scientist with the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, said while the findings are concerning, the good news is that if people get tested, treatment still works on immune-resistant strains.

He said it's critical to expand access to HIV testing and treatment in Saskatchewan because antiretrovirals not only make a person's symptoms diminish, but can also stop the spread of the mutated HIV strains.

"Strains that carry the mutations will slowly die out because they won't be transmitted to other individuals," Joy said.

The researchers said they plan to go to Saskatchewan and meet with communities and physicians to talk about the results and encourage more testing.

Wong said there are challenges around testing and treatment —health care is centralized in three urban areas and there is still a stigma about getting tested.

If a person is diagnosed, he said, treatment is a lifetime endeavour, and many people are also facing mental-health and addictions issues.

"The drugs work extremely well," he said. "The challenge oftentimes is getting people linked to care and keeping them linked to care."

The government of Saskatchewan announced an additional $600,000 in the 2018-19 budget for HIV medications.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press