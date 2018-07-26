2 killed in southwestern Ontario crash

NORTH WALSINGHAM, Ont. — Provincial police say they have identified two people killed in a collision involving a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle.

Police say the vehicles collided Wednesday evening about 55 kilometres south of Woodstock, Ont., in North Walsingham.

Investigators say the SUV was turning into driveway when it was struck by a pickup truck that was attempting to pass other vehicles.

They say 25-year-old Maria Klassen of Norfolk County was pronounced dead at the scene, while her passenger, 26-year-old Abram Enns Klassen of Norfolk County, died after being was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital.