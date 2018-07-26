Body found by hikers in Kitchener, Ont.

KITCHENER, Ont. — Police say they're investigating the discovery of human remains in Kitchener, Ont.
Waterloo regional police say the body was found by hikers on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the person's identity and the cause and time of death have not been confirmed.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
