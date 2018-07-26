Pro-gun group pursues campaign against Polytechnique survivor

Wilson paid little heed to the fact that during the years of Stephen Harper's government, pro-gun advocates, including at least one committee member at the time, wrote letters to members of government.

"If they did that previously, that's neither here nor there," she said. "I'm talking about the committee that's existing right now that was appointed by minister Goodale."

In an interview, Provost categorically denied having violated her mandate, noting that Bill C-71 is made up in large part of promises contained in the Liberals' 2015 electoral platform.

She sees the complaints as an attempt to discredit PolySeSouvient and herself personally.

"Every opportunity those groups have, they attack me on my reputation, on my personal context, the emotion I may have, on the fact that I don't have my (firearms) licence," she said in a phone interview.

"They try to discriminate and to say I cannot be a good spokesperson, an intelligent person talking about guns because I'm biased, I'm emotional, I don't know."

Provost said she has no intention of stepping back from her work on the committee.

When questioned on the subject, Goodale said he continues to have confidence in Provost and described the campaign against her as "unfortunate and inappropriate."

"This committee was put in place largely to bring together a mixture of seasoned and informed people who bring different points of view so the government can benefit from that diversity of voices," he said outside a separate committee meeting.

"And she's a part of it. In a democracy, people are entitled to express their views, as Ms Provost has, and her critics are free to express their views as well, but it would be better not to engage in personal attacks."

Wilson said she also wrote last week to the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner about Goodale, asking for an investigation into what she describes as his "lack of action on insider lobbying."

Her group has also requested that Bill C-71, which they call "Nathalie's law," be suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation — an idea Goodale's office rejects.

"Bill C-71 is a measure that will help to protect Canadian communities in a sensible, targeted and effective way," spokeswoman Hilary Peirce wrote in an email. "We are eager to pursue its examination in Parliament this fall.

"We continue to prioritize public safety while respecting legitimate gun owners."

By Melanie Marquis, The Canadian Press