Police seize more than a kilogram of fentanyl

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel regional police say they've charged three men following a drug trafficking investigation that began last month.

Police say officers seized more than a kilogram of fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine, during searches in Brampton, Ont., and Caledon, Ont.

Two Brampton men, aged 20 and 28, face a total of 15 charges and a 29-year-old Fergus, Ont., man faces a single charge.

Investigators allege all three suspects have ties to organized crime.