Man dead after school bus crash in Ottawa

News 06:47 PM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Police say a man is dead following a crash between a school bus and a van in the Shirley's Bay area of Ottawa.

It happened Thursday afternoon as the bus was returning from a day camp.

Police say the driver of the van was killed.

About 32 children were on the bus, and police say a 17-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Ottawa police are investigating.

(CFRA)

By The Canadian Press

