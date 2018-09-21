Candidate profiles, ward issues in the 2018 Hamilton municipal election

There are 8 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 2 seat on Hamilton city council: Diane Chiarelli, Jason Farr, Cameron Kroetsch, Nicole Smith, Mark Tennant, James Unsworth, John Vail, Suresh Venodh Daljeet.

Ward 3

There are 13 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 3 seat on Hamilton city council: Milena Balta, Keith Beck, Alain Bureau, Steven Paul Denault, Laura Farr, Brendan Kavanaugh, Ned Kuruc, Tony Lemma, Nrinder Nann, Stephen Rowe, Amanda Salonen, Dan Smith and Kristeen Sprague.

Ward 4

There are 2 candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat on Hamilton city council: Rod Douglas and Sam Merulla.

Ward 5

There are 3 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 5 seat on Hamilton city council: Chad Collins, Stewart Klazinga and Juanita Maldonado.

Ward 6

There are 3 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 6 seat on Hamilton city council: Tom Jackson, Timothy Taylor and Brad Young.

Ward 7

There are 11 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 7 seat on Hamilton city council: Steve Benson, Steve Clarke, Kristopher Clowater, Adam Dirani, Karen Grice-Uggenti, Joseph Kazubek, Dan MacIntyre, Jim McColl, Geraldine McMullen, Esther Pauls and Roland Schneider.

Ward 8

There are 6 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 8 seat on Hamilton city council: Eve Adams, Christopher Climie, John-Paul Danko, Steve Ruddick, Anthony Simpson and Colleen Wicken.

Ward 9

There are 5 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 9 seat on Hamilton city council: Brad Clark, Doug Conley, David Ford, Peter Lanza and Lakhwinder Singh Multani.

Ward 10

There are 4 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 10 seat on Hamilton city council: Jeff Beattie, Louie Milojevic, Ian Thompson and Maria Pearson.

Ward 11

There are 2 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 11 seat on Hamilton city council: Brenda Johnson and Waleed Shewayhat.

Ward 12

There are 5 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 12 seat on Hamilton city council: Mike Bell, Lloyd Ferguson, Kevin Marley, Miranda Reis and John Scime.

Ward 13

There are 7 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 13 seat on Hamilton city council: Gaspare Bonomo, Rich Gelder, Kevin Gray, Pamela Mitchell, John Mykytyshyn, John Roberts, Arlene Vanderbeek.

Ward 14

There are 5 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 14 seat on Hamilton city council: Roslyn French-Sanges, Robert Iszkula, Vincent Samuel, Terry Whitehead and Bryan Wilson.

Ward 15

There are 2 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 15 seat on Hamilton city council: Susan McKechnie and Judi Partridge.

— Compiled by Matthew Van Dongen, The Hamilton Spectator