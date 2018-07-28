Ontario testing 'flame-jetting' phenomenon

Engel said she was in a friend’s backyard when a guest poured fuel on an outdoor fire pit, thinking the flames had died out. The container carrying the fuel ignited and was thrown, hitting Engel, she said.

The 24-year-old said she was left with second-and third-degree burns on a third of her body and underwent extensive surgery. She has since called for firmer regulations around fire-related products.

"You can't be scared of (fire), but you can use it properly and have safety measures around it," she said. "It's never too late."

The fatal incident involving flame jetting that the fire marshal's office is aware of took place in August 2016, when a Peterborough, Ont., dentist was killed after an ethanol-fuelled lamp exploded.

Dr. Judith Buys was sitting near the lamp at a cottage when a friend, who thought the lamp's flame had gone out, tried to re-fuel it, Buys' family said.

Flames that flew out of the open refuelling container hit Buys, who died of severe injuries days later, said her husband, who is currently suing the maker of the lamp, alleging its product was unsafe.

James McGorman said it's time for rules around fuel containers to change and called for flame arresters to be required on all containers with volatile substances.

"It's time we had some action," he said.

Health Canada said ethanol bottles are subjected to regulation under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, which requires the products to be labelled correctly with warnings of possible hazard. The rules contain no information about flame arresters.

One company that makes products like fire pits and lamps, and also sells bottles that contain fuel, said it puts instructions on its products warning users not to pour fuel directly onto a fire.

"It's kind of a common-sense product," said Justin Orr, sales director of Bio Flame, which does not make the fuel containers it sells. "You'd never pour fuel on a fire."

Orr said Bio Flame recommends other companies in the industry put warnings on their products too.

By Olivia Bowden, The Canadian Press