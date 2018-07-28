Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger attempts to be city's first mayor to win re-election in post-amalgamation era

In his mind, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is the underdog despite being the incumbent as he attempts to become the first mayor to win re-election in the city’s post-amalgamation era.

“I’ve been down this road before,” said Eisenberger, 66, in an interview. “I’m running as if I’m running to lose. There is a race to be won here. We will run a better race than we did last time.”

In the 2014 mayoral contest, Eisenberger had 11 other candidates, including councillors Brad Clark and Brian McHattie to face off for a spot that had become open after Mayor Bob Bratina decided to run for federal office. In a sometimes contentious race, Eisenberger topped the polls collecting 49,020 votes, with Clark second with 38,706 and McHattie third at 25,020 votes.

This time, Eisenberger has 14 challengers, who compose a variety of political experiences from Liberal strategist Vito Sgro, and former Green party candidate Ute Schmid-Jones, to people who have ran for mayor before, such as Ricky Tavares, Phil Ryerson and Mark Wozny, but have struggled to attract support.

Schmid-Jones, who gained notoriety when she threw pumpkin seeds at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Hamilton City Hall in October 2016 and Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, who has ran for council in the past, are the only two female Hamilton mayoral candidates in this fall’s election.

Also entered in this year’s race is self-proclaimed white nationalist Paul Fromm, who ran twice for mayor in Mississauga campaigning against immigrants. He received few votes.

Eisenberger says he vehemently disagrees with Fromm’s message, but says all candidates should have a chance to run in elections.

“People will hear what they have to say and make a judgment based on that,” said Eisenberger. “If they are doing harm to others, I’m going to have a lot to say about that. As long as it's peaceful and progressive, and not doing harm to others, they are entitled to run like everyone else.”

Eisenberger has said the $1 billion light-rail transit project shouldn’t be an election issue since council has already approved it and it is scheduled to start construction in the fall of 2019. But still, there are a number of candidates who are making LRT their primary focus in the campaign, including Sgro, who is against the project, along with Edward Graydon, and Phil Ryerson.

Over the last four years Eisenberger says he can point to a number of accomplishments on his mayoral resume, including having one of the lowest tax increases in the province, investing $50 million over 10 years into affordable housing, and focusing on improving the city’s aging infrastructure.