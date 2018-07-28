Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says current ward boundary structure needs to be re-examined

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city needs to examine its new ward boundary structure, even though it will be used in this fall’s municipal election for the first time.

In the wake of Ontario Premier Doug Ford announcing he will chop nearly have the number of Toronto councillors from 47 to 25 and have their ward boundaries follow the provincial and federal riding lines, Eisenberger says it may be time to see if Hamilton should adopt the change as well.

“We need to look at how we are governed,” said Eisenberger. “We should have married the municipal boundaries with the federal and provincial boundaries. It has always made sense. The question is how does that reflect on representation? That’s a discussion we need to have.”

Eisenberger, though, disagreed with the “heavy-handed” approach by Ford who announced his decision on the same day the deadline for prospective candidates could register for Toronto council. But the idea to reform how municipality council’s operate is sound, he said.

“The lack of public consultation is concerning,” said Eisenberger. “These are generally done with citizens in mind. I suspect the public at large will not accept this draconian approach.”

Hamilton spent about $270,000 to hire an Oakville-based consultant to conduct a ward boundary review. Last year the consultants presented three options, including adding an extra ward in an effort to accommodate the city’s growing population and provide effective representation. But councillors rejected the consultant’s report and proposed their own ward boundary proposal that was essentially the same ward structure as before. The decision was appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board and in December 2017 the chair announced the current structure that kept the 15 wards, but eliminated a ward in Flamborough and added a ward on the mountain.

Mayoral candidate Vito Sgro, who is proposing to re-open the ward boundary issue if elected, applauded Ford’s decision to conform Toronto’s municipal boundaries to the federal and provincial ridings.

“I have long advocated for this solution for Hamilton,” said Sgro. “It provides a permanent solution to shifting demographic trends by allowing riding boundaries to be automatically adjusted by an independent non-partisan body.”

Sgro said under the revamped governance structure councillors would be elected “at large” and would therefore have a more “city-wide approach” to issues.

Eisenberger said Hamilton may eventually have to adopt a board of control-style of governance, which the former City of Hamilton had prior to amalgamation during the 1950s through to the 1970s.