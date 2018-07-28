Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says ward boundary structure needs to be re-examined

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city needs to examine its new ward boundary structure, even though it will be used in this fall’s municipal election for the first time.

In the wake of Premier Doug Ford announcing he will chop the number of Toronto councillors from 47 to 25 and have their ward boundaries follow the provincial and federal riding lines, Eisenberger says it may be time to see if Hamilton should adopt the change as well.

“We need to look at how we are governed,” said Eisenberger. “We should have married the municipal boundaries with the federal and provincial boundaries. It has always made sense. The question is how does that reflect on representation? That’s a discussion we need to have.”

Eisenberger disagreed with what he called the heavy-handed approach by Ford who announced his decision on the same day as the deadline to register as a candidate, but he said the idea to reform how municipal council’s operate is sound.

“The lack of public consultation is concerning,” said Eisenberger. “These are generally done with citizens in mind. I suspect the public at large will not accept this draconian approach.”

Mayoral candidate Vito Sgro, who is proposing to reopen the ward boundary issue if elected, applauded Ford’s decision to conform Toronto’s municipal boundaries to the federal and provincial ridings.

“I have long advocated for this solution for Hamilton,” said Sgro. “It provides a permanent solution to shifting demographic trends by allowing riding boundaries to be automatically adjusted by an independent non-partisan body.”

Sgro said under the revamped governance structure councillors would be elected at large and would therefore have a more city-wide approach to issues.

Eisenberger said Hamilton may eventually have to adopt a board of control-style of governance, which the former City of Hamilton had prior to amalgamation. It was done away with in 1980.