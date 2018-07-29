Small wineries seeing bachelorette bonanza

"When you have large groups coming in unannounced, it takes up a lot of space, it takes up a lot of time and it takes up a lot of energy," says Erin MacInnis, operations manager Closson Chase Winery in Prince Edward County, Ont.

"Sometimes it impacts other people's experience — if there's just a couple or a couple of couples doing a tour and they're really interested in wine, and then you have people that are just out to get drunk."

Such large groups who arrive unexpectedly also use up a lot of glassware and occupy the time of salespeople "when they're probably not interested in buying something anyway," MacInnis adds.

MacInnis says it's been a buzzy topic amongst members of the Prince Edward County Wine Growers Association, which has seen substantial growth in visits to the southern Ontario region in the last few years.

Her small winery has considered making reservations mandatory for groups over six, having a host at the door on Saturdays, and putting large groups in a separate building or gazebo.

"When they're planned and we know about them, we find that they're fine," MacInnis says. "When you have a group of 12 people that show up unannounced and they're loud and sometimes drunk, chaos can ensue."

For some bigger wineries, however, it's not an issue.

Andrew Peller Ltd. in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., says it sees a lot of bachelorette groups visit its properties, which include Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery.

"Wine country, girls weekend — they kind of go hand-in-hand," says Chantal Smith, marketing manager at Andrew Peller Ltd.

While the company prefers groups make reservations, they have the space and staff to accommodate unexpected arrivals. Its wineries also target such groups through various party packages, like the Girls' Weekend Itinerary.

"It's exciting because we're seeing people experience wine country for the first time," Smith says.

Winery Guys Tours in Niagara Falls, Ont., works with specific wineries to bring groups through the region on its 14-passenger bus.

"Like any group, you have some who are there just exclusively to party," says Zach Spadafora, a Winery Guys Tours driver and tour guide who helps manage the company.

"But then you do have those groups who are really nice and they hit a nice medium between having fun with each other and still being respectful of those around them."

Spadafora says his company always makes reservations with wineries ahead of time or, in the case of last-minute groups, calls ahead. They also remind bachelorette parties to be respectful before entering a property, and the wineries don't impose rules on them.

"Except they don't like when the bachelorettes bring in phallic-inspired inflatables," Spadafora says. "They just say 'that's not allowed' and I run it back to the van for them while they're inside doing the tasting."

All the wineries say their staff are certified in responsible beverage service programs and trained in how to handle inebriated visitors.

Spadafora says his company abides by the law and doesn't allow drinking on their vehicle.

But MacInnis says some wineries in her region suspect some tour groups are allowing drinking during transport, and it's created animosity.

Gebert says he also took issue with tour companies in his region for encouraging a wild party atmosphere in their vehicles before bringing in groups.

"The wineries struggled big time with controlling the crowds," Gebert says.

"We cannot become a Disneyland of mass tourism. We're not set up for it."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press