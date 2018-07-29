Hamilton council to have new look after 2018 municipal election

There will be at least four difficult faces sitting around Hamilton’s council table after this fall’s municipal election.

Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson and Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green decided not to see reelection after each served one-term. Johnson has taken job with a Niagara legal clinic, while Green is preparing to run as the NDP MP candidate nomination for Hamilton Centre.

Ward 7 is also an open ward after Donna Skelly, who won a 2016 byelection, became MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. In addition, Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead decided to run in the newly created Ward 14 on the mountain, avoiding a race against his executive assistant Colleen Wicken who is running in Ward 8.

Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta, who has been on council since 2006, did not registered to run after his formerly rural Ward 14 was realigned and is now part of the mountain wards after the Ontario Municipal Board-imposed new ward boundary structure. He had considered running in Dundas, but decided against it.

For those open wards, though, there is no shortage of people eager to become a councillor. There are 14 people registered for the Ward 3 race, while 13 people are running in Ward 1. Ward 7 has 11 people campaigning, while Ward 2 has eight people seeking to challenge incumbent councillor Jason Farr. In Ward 8 there are six contenders. Veteran councillor Tom Jackson would seem to have the easiest route to retaining his Ward 6 seat with two people running against him.

In the realigned Ward 5 that now includes lower Stoney Creek, incumbent councillor Chad Collins has two people, including Juanita Maldonado, who was the NDP MPP candidate in 2007 for the former Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale riding.

Ward 9 will pit former Progressive Conservative MPP and former Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark against incumbent Coun. Doug Conley. In a surprise move Cam Galindo, who has been campaigning in the ward since the May 7 registration opened decided at the July 27 deadline to run for public school trustee against former NDP MP Wayne Marston in wards 9 and 10.

Ward 10’s Maria Pearson has Jeff Beattie, Ian Thompson and Louie Milojevic, who registered at the last minute, seeking to upset the long-time incumbent.

Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson has only one competitor, while Sam Merulla of Ward 4, and Judi Partridge of Ward 15 also only have one person in their council races.

Lloyd Ferguson, a councillor since 2006 for Ancaster, is competing against four people, while first-term Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek has six opponents.