Hamilton council to have new look after 2018 municipal election

There will be at least four difficult faces sitting around Hamilton’s council table after this fall’s municipal election.
Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson and Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green decided not to see reelection after each served one-term. Johnson has taken job with a Niagara legal clinic, while Green is preparing to run as the NDP MP candidate nomination for Hamilton Centre.
Ward 7 is also an open ward after Donna Skelly, who won a 2016 byelection, became MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. In addition, Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead decided to run in the newly created Ward 14 on the mountain, avoiding a race against his executive assistant Colleen Wicken who is running in Ward 8.
Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta, who has been on council since 2006, did not registered to run after his formerly rural Ward 14 was realigned and is now part of the mountain wards after the Ontario Municipal Board-imposed new ward boundary structure. He had considered running in Dundas, but decided against it.
For those open wards, though, there is no shortage of people eager to become a councillor. There are 14 people registered for the Ward 3 race, while 13 people are running in Ward 1. Ward 7 has 11 people campaigning, while Ward 2 has eight people seeking to challenge incumbent councillor Jason Farr. In Ward 8 there are six contenders. Veteran councillor Tom Jackson would seem to have the easiest route to retaining his Ward 6 seat with two people running against him.
In the realigned Ward 5 that now includes lower Stoney Creek, incumbent councillor Chad Collins has two people, including Juanita Maldonado, who was the NDP MPP candidate in 2007 for the former Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale riding.
Ward 9 will pit former Progressive Conservative MPP and former Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark against incumbent Coun. Doug Conley. In a surprise move Cam Galindo, who has been campaigning in the ward since the May 7 registration opened decided at the July 27 deadline to run for public school trustee against former NDP MP Wayne Marston in wards 9 and 10.
Ward 10’s Maria Pearson has Jeff Beattie, Ian Thompson and Louie Milojevic, who registered at the last minute, seeking to upset the long-time incumbent.
Ward 11’s Brenda Johnson has only one competitor, while Sam Merulla of Ward 4, and Judi Partridge of Ward 15 also only have one person in their council races.
Lloyd Ferguson, a councillor since 2006 for Ancaster, is competing against four people, while first-term Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek has six opponents.
There are a total of 105 candidates in the 2018 municipal election, including 15 people running for mayor. That is the most total candidates in Hamilton’s post-amalgamation era. In 2014 there were 87 total candidates, and in 2010 there were 86. In 2003 there were 59 total candidates.
Of note there are 30 women candidates in this election, including two running for mayor, Ute Schimd-Jones and Nathalie Xian Yi Yan. In 2014 there were 23 women running for city hall, with one challenging for mayor, Crystal Lavigne. In 2003, there were six female candidates for council, and no female mayoral candidates.
In one race, Ward 14, the two candidates are women, including incumbent Judi Partridge, assuring at least one female on Hamilton’s 2018 council.
In most wards there is at least one candidate opposed to the $1 billion light-rail project, which is scheduled to begin construction in the fall of 2019. Most prominently is Carol Lazich, who has led the anti-LRT movement, who is running in Ward 1, and businesswomen Milena Balta who is running in Ward 3.
Besides Clark seeking to recapture his old Stoney Creek ward seat, Esther Pauls, who ran a spirited campaign as a provincial Progressive Conservative candidate on Hamilton Mountain, is running in Ward 7. Other notables include CHCH weatherman Steve Ruddick, who has run provincially in 2007 in Hamilton Centre as the Liberal candidate, Beattie, Stoney Creek’s public school trustee attempting to make a switch to city hall. Geraldine McMullen, a community outreach co-coordinator for the Ontario NDP caucus, who ran in Stoney Creek’s Ward 9 in 2014 and in the Ward 7 byelection, is taking another shot for councillor in Ward 7.
The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.
