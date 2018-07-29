Property recovered: Hamilton police look to reunite items with rightful owners

The Hamilton Police Service is hoping to identify the rightful owners of items that were allegedly stolen during daytime break-ins between March and July.

As part of its ongoing investigation, officers with the service's BEAR Unit recovered a "significant amount of property." The items, which are estimated at about $20,000 in value, include bicycles, electronics and jewelry.

"Anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact BEAR Det.-Const. Greg Blundson," said police.

Blundson can be reached via email at gblundson@hamiltonpolice.ca or by phone at 905-540-3819. Alternatively, residents can call BEAR Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.