Property recovered: Hamilton police look to reunite items with rightful owners

News Jul 29, 2018 Flamborough Review

The Hamilton Police Service is hoping to identify the rightful owners of items that were allegedly stolen during daytime break-ins between March and July.

As part of its ongoing investigation, officers with the service's BEAR Unit recovered a "significant amount of property." The items, which are estimated at about $20,000 in value, include bicycles, electronics and jewelry.

"Anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact BEAR Det.-Const. Greg Blundson," said police.

Blundson can be reached via email at gblundson@hamiltonpolice.ca or by phone at 905-540-3819. Alternatively, residents can call BEAR Det.-Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

A 32-year-old man was arrested July 19 in connection with a number of residential entries in the Waterdown, Ancaster and Dundas areas.

Shane Hicks faces four charges of break-and-enter.

