Stolen property recovered: Hamilton police look to reunite items with rightful owners

The Hamilton Police Service is hoping to identify the rightful owners of items, allegedly stolen during day-time break-ins between March and July.

As part of its ongoing investigation, officers with the service's BEAR Unit recovered a "significant amount of property." Items, estimated at $20,000 in value, include bicycles, electronics and jewelry, among others.

"Anyone who believes they are the rightful owner of the property is asked to contact BEAR Detective Constable Greg Blundson," said police.

Blundson can be reached via email at gblundson@hamiltonpolice.ca or by phone at 905-540-3819. Alternatively, residents can call BEAR Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.